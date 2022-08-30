I-41/US 45 at Burleigh reopens after semi loses steel load

MILWAUKEE — Southbound I-41/US 45 has reopened after "obstructive debris" closed lanes from Burleigh to North Avenue Tuesday morning.

WisDOT cameras I-41/US 45 at Burleigh



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reports the closure was due to "obstructive debris being strewn across all lanes." The office added on social media that reports suggest a semi-trailer lost a load of steel near that area.

Traffic was being diverted onto Burleigh until lanes reopened hours after the initial incident.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on I-41/45 southbound, with all traffic being diverted off at Burleigh Street due to obstructive debris being strewn across all lanes. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) August 30, 2022

