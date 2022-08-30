I-41/US 45 at Burleigh reopens after semi loses steel load

MILWAUKEE — Southbound I-41/US 45 has reopened after "obstructive debris" closed lanes from Burleigh to North Avenue Tuesday morning.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reports the closure was due to "obstructive debris being strewn across all lanes." The office added on social media that reports suggest a semi-trailer lost a load of steel near that area.
Traffic was being diverted onto Burleigh until lanes reopened hours after the initial incident.
TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on I-41/45 southbound, with all traffic being diverted off at Burleigh Street due to obstructive debris being strewn across all lanes.— Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) August 30, 2022