I-41/US 45 at Burleigh reopens after semi loses steel load

Posted at 8:29 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 11:56:08-04

MILWAUKEE — Southbound I-41/US 45 has reopened after "obstructive debris" closed lanes from Burleigh to North Avenue Tuesday morning.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reports the closure was due to "obstructive debris being strewn across all lanes." The office added on social media that reports suggest a semi-trailer lost a load of steel near that area.

Traffic was being diverted onto Burleigh until lanes reopened hours after the initial incident.

