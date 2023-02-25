Watch Now
South Milwaukee police warn of suspects breaking into work vans

Police say suspects are stealing tools from the vans, which are parked outside, during the night.
Posted at 10:09 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 23:09:58-05

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The South Milwaukee Police Department is warning the community about recent break-ins to work vans.

Police say suspects are stealing tools from the vans, which are parked outside, during the night.

Police remind the public to lock their vehicles and to park work vans in well-lighted areas. They also recommend parking in close proximity to security cameras.

The break-ins are under investigation.

Anyone having information should contact the South Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 768-8060.

