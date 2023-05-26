South Milwaukee man learns to walk again, lost legs after getting hit by drunk driver

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Daniel Franecki has been full of gratitude while learning how to walk again after going through a new procedure for amputees.

In February 2020, Franecki was working in downtown Milwaukee when he was hit by a drunk driver. Franecki, who was 35 years old at the time, lost both of his legs.

"We don't get to choose what happens to us. So in a way, things happen and you have to kind of roll with it," Franecki said.

Franecki could not fit into a traditional socket prosthesis to walk again.

Dr. John Neilson, an orthopedic surgeon at Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin, recommended a new procedure for amputees which became an option in the United States only a few years ago.

"Dan's computer-controlled knees and his ankles are actually directly attached to his bone to help him walk better," Dr. Neilson said.

"We kind of both agreed, like what would be the point in not doing it," Franecki said.

The process is long and challenging. It took about two years to get where Franecki is now to walk on his prosthetic legs. His body had to adapt to holding his weight in a new way.

Franecki said his support system and collection of vinyl records helped.

"About a year after that I got moved up to these luxuriously Cadillac legs, I call them," Franecki said. "Once I got up and on these, it's a world of difference."

Franecki has stayed positive through it all.

Because the process is still new Franecki and his care team believe what they learn on this journey will help others.

"Dan's been a great ambassador for us. He's talked to other special bilateral amputees who we've performed this procedure for, to help them understand," Dr. Neilson explained.

"I don't have real limitations in my brain of what I can and can't achieve with these eventually," Franecki said.

