South Milwaukee High School earns Regional Career Pathways Certification

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — The School District of Milwaukee announced South Milwaukee High School earned a Regional Career Pathways Certification.

The certification recognizes the school’s opportunities to launch students into careers after high school.

The school offers a series of opportunities for students that earn them industry-recognized credentials, dual credit courses with colleges, career-and-work-based experiences, and experience with career and technical student organizations.

“College is an important goal for our students, certainly. However, there are great careers out there for students who know what they want to do and are ready to start,” District Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss said.

The certification is given by the Cooperative Educational Services Agencies (CESA) in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and Milwaukee 7. Their goal is to deliver high-quality career pathways that reflect the needs and vision of a regional group of employers, educators, and those in economic and workforce development.

There are five “pathways” a school program could be certified for. South Milwaukee is certified in four of them:

Advanced Manufacturing

Architecture and Construction

Business Administration - Finance

Patient Care

“We know there is a dire need for nurses in our world today. Construction firms can’t find enough workers to meet the enormous demand for new commercial and residential buildings,” said Chris Daniels, the district’s Work-Based Learning Coordinator.

“This certification means our students will be highly sought after. They’ll be ready to work or be well on their way to professional licensure when they graduate,” said Daniels.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip