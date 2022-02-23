Watch
MPS to host 'Building Trades' career fair

Milwaukee Public Schools
MPS will be hosting a building trades career fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Posted at 7:26 AM, Feb 23, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Schools' Department of Facilities and Maintenence Services is hosting a building trades career fair Wednesday.

According to MPS, the fair will highlight the talent being produced in MPS schools through the MPS DFMS programs.

More than 200 juniors and seniors are expected to attend, as well as more than a dozen trade organizers. An MPS spokesman said Mayor Cavalier Johnson will also be in attendance.

Other attendees include MPS Superintendent Keith Posley and district staff.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the MPS DFMS building, 1124 N 11th Street.

