MPS to host 'Building Trades' career fair

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Schools' Department of Facilities and Maintenence Services is hosting a building trades career fair Wednesday.

According to MPS, the fair will highlight the talent being produced in MPS schools through the MPS DFMS programs.

More than 200 juniors and seniors are expected to attend, as well as more than a dozen trade organizers. An MPS spokesman said Mayor Cavalier Johnson will also be in attendance.

Other attendees include MPS Superintendent Keith Posley and district staff.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the MPS DFMS building, 1124 N 11th Street.

