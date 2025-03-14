South Milwaukee family search for answers after mother of 5 deported to Laos

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A South Milwaukee woman and her family are looking for answers after she was deported to Laos earlier this month.

Ma Yang told TMJ4 News that she was born in a refugee camp in Thailand. Before she turned one, Yang's parents, Hmong refugees, fled to the United States with her.

"I'm so scared because there's a lot of unknown questions," Yang said. "I would love to come back. I have five children. I'm praying. I pray every day to come back."

Yang described being held in a compound in Laos with guards.

"I've been here for eight days now," Yang stated. "Two days ago they finally were able to take me to go buy a phone."

Family members are scrambling to get Yang back.

Yang has five children, the youngest is 6-years-old.

"She's always been the rock to everything. With her being gone, I'm stepping up. I had to help out where I can, be there for everybody," Yang's 22-year-old daughter Azia said.

In 2020, Yang pleaded guilty to her role in a federal drug case and was ordered to serve 30 months, which impacted her legal status. Since her release, Yang worked as a nail technician. She and her partner, Michael Bub, bought a home.

Yang says she took the deal based on legal advice.

"At the time, I wasn't aware that if I plead guilty, it would take my status, my permanent resident card," Yang explained.

The Executive Office for Immigration Review told TMJ4 that in December 2022, an immigration judge ordered Yang's removal. Yang and her family say they were working with a lawyer to sort out her case, but it never materialized.

Yang says she was following the terms of her release and attending check-in appointments; however, last month Yang was detained while reporting for a check-in meeting.

The family says Yang was taken to Chicago, transferred to Indiana then back to Chicago for a flight to Laos.

"She wasn’t able to call nobody or nothing before she left," Azia told TMJ4.

Bub said the last time he saw her was after rushing essentials and money to her before that flight. Bub did not get to hug her and grew emotional describing that day.

"I think I screamed in the car for like a half an hour," Bub recalled.

Yang and her family are struggling to find answers.

"I don't know what I would do. I don't have any family here. I don't have any friends here. I've never been in this country," Yang said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not comment on this story.

