Sources: Los Angeles Lakers hire Milwaukee Bucks' Darvin Ham as head coach

MILWAUKEE — The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham as the team's head coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Friday evening.

"The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as coach, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.

The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

As previously reported,the Lakers requested permission to interview Ham for their head coach in April.

RELATED COVERAGE: Lakers want to interview Milwaukee Bucks' Darvin Ham for their head coach opening

According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers had a formal interview with Ham on Thursday and offered the job on Friday.

Ham made a strong impression on Lakers in several areas, including his championship pedigree, his commanding presence, history of coaching stars and toughness. Ham will start assembling a staff expected to include head coaching experience. https://t.co/8hCVatbraw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

"Ham made a strong impression on Lakers in several areas, including his championship pedigree, his commanding presence, history of coaching stars and toughness.," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Ham will start assembling a staff expected to include head coaching experience."

Ham previously served as a Lakers assistant coach from 2011 to 2013.

Ham is a retired professional basketball player. He played eight seasons in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.

During his time with the Bucks, Ham became the inspiration behind the now widely-used term "hammer play."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip