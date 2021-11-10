Soup tasting contest crowns the best soup in rural Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY — On Wednesday, 11 different restaurants competed head-to-head for the title of best soup in Kenosha County, specifically rural Kenosha County.

The winner is Wilmot Stage Stop's Cream of Lobster.

It was all part of the 17th annual Bowls N' Bakers event held in Kenosha. Hundreds of people came to the Brat House in Kenosha to vote on what soup they thought was the best tasting soup from a restaurant west of I-94. Bakers submit their treats to compete as well.

The competition is organized by the Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc (KAFASI). It helps families with newborns and the elderly. KAFASI offers support to first-time parents and gives the elderly transportation and offers meals on wheels services.

While KAFASI works all over Kenosha, this event helps to specifically highlight the organization's efforts in rural Kenosha County.

"It's just really a celebration of recognizing all the good work that happens out this way. Often with social services, we think city. We think urban areas, but KAFASI serves Kenosha County in its entirety," Katie Oatsvall, the executive director of KAFASI, said.

