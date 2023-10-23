Son sets father's $90k boat on fire in Racine; says it was message: Complaint

RACINE, Wis. — A son allegedly set his father's boat on fire at a marina in Racine, according to authorities. Police say the son previously set two fires on family property in the past.

Kenneth R. Koger, 27 of Kenosha, was charged with arson of property other than a building and felony criminal damage to property. The maximum sentences for those charges add up to 7 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

The owner of the marina is also pressing charges, for the damage done to the dock during the fire.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities were called to the Reef Point Marina on the morning of Oct. 20, 2023. There they found a scorched 35-foot-long boat, a 2001 Cruisers Yacht 3672 Espirit, valued at about $90,000. Officers were called out to the marina after a resident of a nearby building called 911 and reported a boat on fire on the water, according to police.

Authorities say the boat was severely damaged and was a total loss. The dock and boat protectors were also charred. Further, the boat sank after being set on fire.

The owners of the boat said their son, the defendant Koger, had set two fires on the family's property in the past. Due to this, the father had put a tracking device in the son's car, and the tracking device led the family to the marina on the night of the alleged arson.

At first, Koger told police he woke up on the boat and the boat was on fire. Police said he later changed his story, saying he bought gas and a lighter at a store, drenched the boat in gas and set it on fire. During this process, the defendant suffered burns on his legs and feet, which were visible to the officers.

According to the criminal complaint, "The defendant further stated that he was upset with his parents and sister because they got him chaptered during his last arson incident. The defendant stated he thinks this sent a message to his parents."

Online court records show Koger will be in court for his preliminary hearing on Nov. 11. Cash bond was set at $25,000.

