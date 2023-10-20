Boat set on fire at Racine's Reefpoint Marina; man arrested

RACINE, Wis. — Authorities say they have a suspect behind bars who allegedly tried to set a boat on fire at a marina in Racine early Friday morning - and apparently succeeded.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, around 5:09 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to a fire at the Reefpoint Marina at 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway in Racine, where a 911 caller at nearby Lakeshore Towers described a boat engulfed in flames.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office



Responding authorities put out the fire. The sheriff's office said the boat was not occupied and that there were no injuries. The fire caused damage to both the boat and the dock.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office



The sheriff's office identified Kenneth R. Koger III, a 27-year-old man from Kenosha, as a suspect in the alleged arson.

Racine County Sheriff's Office statement:

On today’s date, October 20, 2023, at approximately 5:09 a.m., the Racine County Dispatch Center received a call of a fire at the Reefpoint Marina, located at 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, in the City of Racine. The complainant was calling from the Lakeshore Towers and observed a boat engulfed in flames.



Sheriff’s deputies, City of Racine Police Officers, and the Racine Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fire. The boat was not occupied and there were no injuries. There was extensive damage to the boat and damage to the dock.



Sheriff’s investigators and the Arson Task Force responded to the scene. The investigators were able to identify Kenneth R. Koger III, a 27-year-old man from Kenosha, as a suspect in the arson. The Sheriff’s investigators located Koger in Kenosha County, arrested him, and transported him to the Racine County Jail, where he is being held on two counts of Arson with a $10,000 bail.



The Sheriff’s investigators and Arson Task Force are continuing to investigate this case.











