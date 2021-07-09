Watch
Son of missing couple accused of providing false information

Posted at 8:41 AM, Jul 09, 2021
MADISON — Dane County sheriff’s officials say the adult son of a missing couple has been arrested and accused of providing false information to investigators.

The couple from the village of Windsor was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer says detectives believe the couple’s disappearance is suspicious.

The 23-year-old son was booked into the Dane County Jail about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a family member reported the two were last seen July 1 at their home. T

he relative told authorities the couple planned a weekend trip to Langlade County and the family was unable to confirm if they arrived at their destination.

