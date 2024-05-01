'Something needs to get done ASAP': Neighbors' concerns grow after driver kills child on Teutonia

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — After a mother and daughter were mowed down by a driver Tuesday near Teutonia Avenue and Vera Street, TMJ4 went out to Teutonia Avenue to see how recklessly folks were driving.

The daughter, who's been identified as 4-year-old Zekani Hymes, died on the scene. The mother, 27-year-old Gloria Hymes, is still in the hospital.

The two were hit around 11 a.m. on Tuesday by a driver in a black sedan who fled from the scene. About eight hours later, Milwaukee Police spotted the black sedan and tried to pull it over. They ended up chasing the car until it crashed, and the driver was arrested.

Reporter, Jenna Rae, heard concerns from neighbors Tuesday and Wednesday about the driving on Teutonia and looked into things further. The spot where Gloria and Zekani were hit is in the middle of a mile-long stretch of Teutonia Avenue, between Mill Road and Good Hope Road, with no stop lights, stop signs or speed humps.

Our team found drivers going 50, 60, and even 80 miles per hour down that stretch of road Wednesday.

"They need to put a stop light out here because that's a big gap coming from Mill Road to Good Hope Road, and I see it regularly, people, you know, taking full advantage of that nice stretch," Donte Johnson said.

Johnson works at a barber shop near where the Hymes' were hit.

Another neighbor echoed his exact concerns.

"You constantly see speeders going up and down Teutonia. They race all the time," the neighbor said.

For dozens of roads across the city, plans for calming measures and road changes are already in place. A spokesperson for the city's Department of Public Works said Teutonia won't get any attention until at least next year.

Neighbors told us that's not soon enough.

"Something needs to be done ASAP," Johnson said.

