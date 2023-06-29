30-minute hold at Summerfest due to incoming storms and potential lightning

BREAKING: 30-minute hold just announced at Summerfest due to incoming storms and potential lightning.

Previous coverage:

MILWAUKEE — Weekend two of Summerfest kicked off with Canadian wildfire smoke still lingering in SE Wisconsin.

Earlier this week, several outdoor events were canceled in Milwaukee due to the poor air quality. The air did start to improve on Thursday, but is still rated as unhealthy, especially for people who may have pre-existing conditions.

Juliane Draze-Buyarski from Marionette was masked up for her first Summerfest.

"We're taking precautions by wearing masks. I have breathing issues, an adverse effect from chemo. I'm a cancer survivor and it's just better for my overall health," Draze-Buyarski said.

Wearing the mask meant she didn't have to miss out on seeing Thursday night's headliner Dave Matthews Band.

Kathlee Lesperance came up for her first Summerfest from Chicago. The lingering smoke was not a part of her plan.

"I hear it's like smoking a pack of cigarettes," Lesperance said. "So ever though we're outside and it's hot, I wanted to wear [a mask]"

Only a handful of people at Summerfest decided to break out their leftover pandemic masks, but those who did said it made them feel more protected.

"I still wanted to come out, have fun. We're going to the show tonight. Vance Joy, Lord Huron, Dave Matthews. I wanted to do it all," Lesperance said.

According to the National Health Institute, N-95 masks do provide protection against the wildfire smoke pollutants.

