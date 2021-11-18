Some Kenosha schools shift virtual due to Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — Some schools in Kenosha are shifting to virtual learning for the remainder of the week due to the ongoing Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Multiple schools made the announcement Wednesday night, including Frank Elementary School, Harborside Academy, Brass Community School, Washington Middle School and Reuther Central High School.

"Due to the increased crowds from the Rittenhouse trial, Harborside will be fully virtual for the remainder of the week," Harborside Academy posted on Facebook. "Students should continue to log onto classes using our usual schedule."

Frank Elementary School noted their attendance area includes the homes surrounding the Kenosha courthouse as part of their decision to go virtual.

Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) said the abundance of caution is due to the number of students who walk to and from school, as well as the proximity of school boundaries to the courthouse.

"We understand that this may impact our students in various ways, which is why we want to remind families of schools not listed above that you may choose to keep your children home if you feel that is in their best interest," KUSD said in a statement. "If you decide to call them in, they will be excused. While we have not been advised of any existing imminent danger, we feel this is the best course of action to protect our students and staff during an uncertain time. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement to receive support as needed in the days and weeks ahead."

Families of schools moved to virtual learning can contact the Food Services Department to reserve a meal to be picked up at the Educational Support Center by calling 262-359-6382.

Students, parents, and staff are encouraged to check their emails and voicemails for further information. For questions, families are encouraged to contact their child's school office.

The jury in the trial of Rittenhouse broke Wednesday after the second day of deliberations. They will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Business owners in Kenosha are also preparing for what could come by boarding up their windows.

