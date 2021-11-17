Kenosha businesses brace for Rittenhouse trial verdict

KENOSHA, WI — As the jury continues deliberating the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse, some business owners in Kenosha are preparing for what could come.

Life in Kenosha appears to be business as usual. However, a very big decision soon to be made by 12 jurors looms over the entire city.

Some business owners are already preparing to board their windows.

“It’s going to show people how Kenosha really is,” said Claude Hamilton, a barber at Sir Claude's Barber & Beauty Hair.

At Sir Claude's Beauty and Barbershop in the Uptown neighborhood, everybody has something to say about the trial.

TMJ4 At Sir Claude's Beauty and Barbershop in the Uptown neighborhood, everybody has something to say about the trial.

"If they do not find him guilty, I think (there) might be some unrest, but I’m not too worried about it right now,” Hamilton said.

Some businesses in Uptown are closed and boarded because of last year’s unrest. Hamilton said he is unsure if he will board up this time.

“I boarded up last time, but I might not board up, but I’ll be sitting here. I’ll see how everything goes,” he said.

Across town at Lou Perrine’s convenience store, owner Anthony Perrine said he has no plans to board anything.

“I don’t think we’re going to have chaos and riots. That was an isolated incident,” Perrine said.

TMJ4 Across town at Lou Perrine’s convience store, owner Anthony Perrine said he has no plans to board anything.





Perrine said during unrest, and especially now, he wants to open his doors, not close them, while bringing people together for what they need.

“I think people will be upset one way or another. Hopefully we can be civilized and move on and rectify the ills this city has had for a little bit of time here,” Perrine said.

Other business owners said off camera no matters what happens, they are hoping for the best for Kenosha.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip