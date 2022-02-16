Solly's Grille in Milwaukee honored with James Beard Award

MILWAUKEE — Solly's Grille in Milwaukee received high honors from the James Beard Foundation. It was named one of six America's Classics Award winners.

The James Beard Foundation says the award is given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community. More than 100 restaurants across the United States have received the award since it was introduced in 1998.

Solly's Grille opened in 1936. It's known for its butter burger, with ground sirloin, stewed onions, and farm fresh Wisconsin butter that overflows onto the plate. The James Beard foundation says Solly's uses more than 130 pounds of butter every week.

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to support people involved in America's food culture. The foundation also hopes to set a standard for good food.

