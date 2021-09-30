Society of American Travel Writers holding annual convention in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Society of American Travel Writers will hold their annual convention in Milwaukee from Oct. 3-7, VISIT Milwaukee announced Wednesday.

The SATW, the self-styled largest organization of travel writers in North America, will primarily hold the convention in the Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

Secondary events will be held throughout the city, such as at Fiserv Forum, the Wisconsin Center, and the Milwaukee Art Museum. For a full list of these events, head to visitmilwaukee.com.

The convention, which is expected to have around 200 celebrated writers and other professionals in attendance, was previously scheduled for 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors will be brought on themed day tours throughout the city, in order to see the many sights and sounds of Milwaukee.

Larry Bleiberg, the president of the SATW, is looking forward to exploring Brew City. ”Milwaukee was simply the right choice to hold our long-awaited convention,” he commented. “Our members will find countless stories here that readers will enjoy over the course of several years.”

