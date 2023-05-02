Sobelman's on Marquette University's campus to close

MILWAUKEE — A Marquette University staple is set to close its doors at the end of the semester. Marquette confirmed Soblemans would be closing after more than 10 years on campus.

According to a Marquette University spokesperson, the business owners have not renewed their lease.

Soblemans @ Marquette has been open since 2010 but has faced closure since last year when they struggled to find staff, specifically servers.

In an effort to try and keep the restaurant open, Barstool Marquetteposted on Instagram asking people to apply for jobs there.

It's one of three remaining Sobelman's locations. The other locations, which will remain open, are in Waukesha and on St. Paul Avenue. The St. Paul location s the original Sobelman's location.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the owner of Sobelman's for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

