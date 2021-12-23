Snowy roads, massive pileup forces full closure of I-94 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. — Traffic on I-94 in Jackson County has been shut down in both directions after snowy conditions caused a massive pileup and long backups Thursday morning.

Wis. State Patrol Sgt. Sean Berkowitch told our sister station WEAU-TV that multiple crashes and icy conditions have closed I-94 from Osseo in Trempealeau County to Northfield in Jackson County.

Berkowitch said that vehicles can’t make it up the hills on that stretch of interstate, causing several vehicles to be stuck, according to WEAU. State Patrol and other first responders also responded to at least four more active crashes and one semi-fire.

"Freezing rain caused icy / hazardous road conditions this morning," the Wisconsin State Patrol said on Facebook. "WSP is investigating a number of crashes/run-offs between mile markers 37-97."

The number of vehicles involved in the incident has yet to be confirmed by law enforcement.

According to WEAU, the detour for eastbound traffic is to exit at Highway 10 in Osseo, go south on Highway 53, and eastbound on Highway 121 back onto I-94. Those driving westbound should follow the reverse of those directions.

