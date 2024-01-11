Watch Now
Snowy conditions affect morning commute in Milwaukee

After a big winter storm early in the week, we're still seeing the snow come down. An early dusting today affected people trying to get to work.
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 07:17:53-05

It's been a very snowy week in Southeast Wisconsin.

Keep your snow shovels close today — we got a dusting this morning and more snow is expected Friday night and as we head into Saturday. Once again, it's expected to be wet, heavy snow.

Sydni Eure had a quick look at road conditions in Milwaukee this morning. See her report above.

