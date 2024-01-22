Snowboarders, skiers hit the slopes after slow start to season

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — As general manager of "The Rock Snowpark" in Franklin, Riley May understands the importance of working around the weather.

"Definitely some ups and downs,” he said. “December was tough, a little less than ideal."

May said luckily their business model doesn't rely too heavily on mother nature but instead 100% percent on their snow-making system—with the right humidity and temperature.

He admits natural snow is a bonus in part because it's free and can make for even better conditions, and gets people thinking about winter sports.

"It does take that cold temperature to come and that natural snowfall to hit so it really kind of clicks in people's minds,” he explained.

He said that meant some were a little late to hit the slopes this season, unaware The Rock was open for service before the snow fell.

Overall however he said business is doing well, with snowboarders and skiers getting into the winter season Sunday afternoon.

As for the warmer weather headed to the area this week, May said he's not too worried because they’ve got a great snow base already.

So, regardless of whether or not we see rain, melting, or fresh snow, he said groomers will be reworking the hill to make it just right.

