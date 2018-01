The recent Lake Effect snowfall covered Wisconsin in several inches of snow.

Milwaukee's snowfall total was up to 8 inches. Kohler reached 14 inches of snow!

The National Weather Service indicates that, as of Jan. 16, other cities' snowfalls were as follows:

Fitchburg- 5.3 inches

Kenosha- 6.8 inches

Sturtevant 5.3 inches

West Allis- 6.0 inches

Belgium- 7.0 inches

Grafton- 5.5 inches

Caledonia- 7.5 inches

Franksville- 6.5 inches

Elmwood Park- 5.5 inches

La Valle- 5.1 inches

Kohler- 14.0 inches

Sheboygan Falls- 13.0 inches

Cedar Grove- 8.0 inches

Cascade- 5.8 inches

East Troy- 5.0 inches

West Bend- 5.5 inches

Jackson- 3.5 inches

Oconomowoc- 4.5 inches

Brookfield- 4.5 inches

Mukwonago- 4.5 inches

North Prairie- 4.3 inches

Pewaukee- 4.0 inches

Nashotah- 4.0 inches

Merton- 3.5 inches

Maple Bluff- 6.9 inches

Cudahy- 8.0 inches

Glendale- 6.4 inches

Beaver Dam- 6.0 inches

Janesville- 5.7 inches

Germantown- 5.0 inches

Princeton- 4.5 inches

Evansville- 6.0 inches

Reedsburg- 5.0 inches

Oak Creek- 4.5 inches

Racine- 6.8 inches

New Berlin- 4.0 inches

Port Washington- 7.0 inches

Elkhorn- 3.8 inches

Residents can expect warmer temperatures these next few days.