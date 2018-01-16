Lake effect snow pummels Racine County

We’re on the move in the TODAY’S @TMJ4 Storm Chaser this AM w/ updates on your morning commute. #LiveAtDaybreak pic.twitter.com/NBcN5SZXCs — Pete Zervakis (@PeteZervakisTV) January 16, 2018

RACINE COUNTY -- Lake effect snow pummeled much of Racine County on Tuesday morning.

In Racine, snow fell for several hours and blanketed the city's Downtown area. The last flakes fell around 10 a.m.

Other nearby communities that saw significant snowfall included Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, and Wind Point.

Snow that fell heavily between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. seemed to hit a wall just East of the I-94, meaning commuters on the interstate in Racine County were not severely impacted.

But the Eastern portions of major area thoroughfares like Highway 20, Highway 11 and 4 Mile Road remained snow-covered for much of the morning, even as plows worked continuously to clear and salt them.

Snow not letting up here in Racine Co. pic.twitter.com/SydJBgGbxn — Pete Zervakis (@PeteZervakisTV) January 16, 2018

"It was pretty slippery," said Cedaiyah Long, who was driving to the DMV.

"Turning was a problem," Long added. "You can just lose control really easily."

Tom Verschueren was working to plow a pair of area parking lots. He estimated he did "hundreds" of passes through them.

"It was getting hard there for a while to keep up," Verschueren said.

Stacy Sheppard was also working to remove snow. She was shoveling her driveway and sidewalks.

"I'm not very good at using a snow blower, so I prefer to use the shovel," Sheppard said. "It's better exercise, so it works out."