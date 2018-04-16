Snow records toppled in Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota

10:10 AM, Apr 16, 2018
You can't fight the weather Mother Nature gives you -- so might as well make the best of it! Check out these fun ways residents in Wisconsin dealt with the Spring snowstorm.

24 HOURS CAN MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE! These two photos are from the front door of a Tigerton, Wisconsin home. The photos were taken Saturday and Sunday. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office posted this on their Facebook page .

Shawano County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Records fell as an April snowstorm blanketed the Upper Midwest.

The National Weather Service says the 14.9 inches at Minneapolis airport from Friday through Sunday set a new record for the largest April snowstorm ever there. It's also the snowiest April on record in the Twin Cities. And it's the snowiest start to a calendar year, with 70.3 inches since Jan. 1.

In South Dakota, Sioux Falls set records for a single day in April at 13.7 inches Saturday and a record April total at 24.9 inches. Huron and Mitchell set two-day record totals for April of 15.5 and 16.2 inches respectively.

In Wisconsin, the storm ranks as the all-time second largest snowstorm in Green Bay at 23.5 inches and a record April total of more than 35 inches there.
 

