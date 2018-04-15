April snowstorm is 2nd largest in Green Bay history

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay National Weather Service has updated the snowfall total with this historic blizzard -- making it officially the 2nd largest snowstorm in history.



The last time Green Bay saw a storm of this magnitude was over 130 years ago in 1888 when 29 inches of snow accumulated.

The snowstorm began on Friday night with 2.5 inches of accumulation. Saturday saw a total accumulation of 11 inches.So far today, we have been 9.7 inches of snowfall.



Daily snowfall records have been broken on the 13th and 14th. Green Bay is 0.3" from tying the 10.0 snowfall record set back in 1904. The current daily total is 9.7" of snow.



The all-time record remains at 29 inches set back 130 years ago in 1888. The chance of Green Bay reaching this total remains slim at this time.