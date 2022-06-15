Snooze at the Zoo returns to Milwaukee County Zoo after two-year hiatus

MILWAUKEE — 'Snooze at the Zoo' is returning to the Milwaukee County Zoo this August after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public will be able to choose between one of three dates this summer to spend the night at the zoo. But, no matter which day you pick, registered attendees will get a T-shirt, movie screening, bubbles, chalk, a picnic dinner, s'mores, and breakfast.

The dates the zoo is available for camping are Thursday, Aug. 11, Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13. Campers will get to sleep near the bears, seals, elk, or caribou. And, the zoo said don't be surprised if a peacock checks out your spot!

After spending the night at the zoo making s'mores and hearing stories, visitors will be able to spend the next day roaming the zoo.

If you're not a camper, but wish to take part in some way, the Milwaukee County Zoo is also offering Snooze FOR the Zoo where the public can still receive a T-shirt along with activity books, sidewalk chalk, snacks, and more.

Milwaukee County Zoo

Then you simply take your bag of goodies home and camp in the comfort of your own living room, backyard, or wherever else you please.

Registration for Snooze FOR the Zoo is $20 and you must order your bag by July 22.

If you wish to take part in the whole experience, registration is $55 for adults and $35 for children. Zoo Pass members will receive a discount.

Proceeds from the Snooze events will benefit the nonprofit Zoological Society and its mission.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.

