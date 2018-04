Saturday Night Live writer and Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost is coming to Turner Hall Ballroom this summer.

Jost will play the ballroom on June 24 at 8 p.m.

Throughout his career, Jost has won four Writers Guild Awards, a Peabody Award and has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his writing. He also wrote and starred in the Paramount/Netflix film "Staten Island Summer."

Jost started writing for SNL in 2005 and has been the co-anchor on Weekend Update since 2014.

Tickets are on sale now for $25.