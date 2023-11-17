Sneaky snake! Firefighter rescues boa constrictor hiding in West Allis car

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — What do you do when you lose your pet snake in your car? You head over to the West Allis Fire Department!

According to fire officials, a man's tire was low on air and his pet boa constrictor was hiding somewhere in the car. He decided to head over to the fire station for help.

Firefighter Connor quickly came to the rescue. His first course of action... safely saving the pet snake. After that, Connor inflated the tire.

"Just another Saturday in the City!" the fire department said.

