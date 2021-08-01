Watch
Smoke triggers pollution alerts in US West, Midwest

Shafkat Anowar/AP
A boat passes along the Chicago skyline as it appears through haze emitted from the American West, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Indiana Dunes State Park, in Indiana. Wildfires in the American West, including one burning in Oregon that's currently the largest in the U.S., are creating hazy skies as far away as New York. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 2:33 PM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 15:33:26-04

DENVER — Air quality alerts were posted on Sunday for numerous areas of the U.S. West and Midwest as wildfire smoke continues to linger over much of the country.

The alerts came across the northern U.S. Rockies, including portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Washington state and Idaho.

Further to the east, smoke from fires burning in Canada was drifting for hundreds of miles and triggering pollution alerts in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

Wildfires emit huge volumes of microscopic smoke particles that researchers say can be harmful if breathed in, leading to both immediate and long-term health impacts.

Children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk.

