'SLOW YOUR ROLL' family of reckless driving victim take to the streets

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE -- The actions of one reckless driver, tore the hearts of one Milwaukee family. Exactly one year later they are turning their grief into action, right at the site where they lost their loved one.

TMJ4 News Picture of Jerrold Wellinger worn around his mother's neck Sunday.

It was a horrific scene at 60th and Hampton, one year ago.

"At 4:41 p.m. it will be a year today," said Mariah Johnson, who's brother was killed by a reckless driver.

An out of control driver crashed into him, "Two friends going to this gas station right here this Citgo gas station to grab some chips and they lost their lives."

One of those innocent victims was Mariah's brother, 22-year-old Jerrold Wellinger.

Officials told TMJ4 News the day of the crash, life saving efforts were made on scene, but both Jerrold and his friend did not survive.

The reckless driver who was speeding did, "The guy that killed my brother only got 14 years."

Now Mariah and her mother Julie Wellinger are turning their grief into action. The family passed out 'Slow Your Roll' signs and encouraged community members who attended Sunday to create hand made posters to remind everyone as they walked around the community to do what is right.

"A ticket and slap on the hand is not enough these kids think 'Okay we get a ticket, and away we go,'" said Wellinger, adding, "If we can figure out things and take it to the higher ups maybe we can be heard and maybe they'll listen to us."

According to the Milwaukee Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit, there have already been more than 4,000 citations issued for speeding so far this year. 34 people have been killed in car crashes. Nearly 2,900 people have been injured in car crashes.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip