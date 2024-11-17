Slinger drops Badger 35-28 to earn first state championship berth since 1998

WAUKESHA, Wis. — For the first time since 1998, the Slinger Owls (13-0) are headed to Madison for the Division 2 State Championship.

The Owls defeated Badger (12-2) in the state semifinals Friday night at Waukesha West, 35-28.

Badger vs Slinger at Waukesha West High School

Slinger will play Rice Lake in the Division 2 Championship on Friday, Nov. 22 at Camp Randall.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

