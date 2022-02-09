'Sleepout for Veterans' in Hartland this weekend

MILWAUKEE — This weekend you can help veterans in need with food and cash donations. Operation Homeless Veterans in Hartland is doing its 3rd annual Sleepout for Veterans.

American Legion Squadron 294 members will be sleeping in the parking lot of their post at 231 Goodwin Ave., in Hartland to raise awareness for homeless veterans in Wisconsin and across the country. The group will be collecting non-perishable foods and money. All the food and proceeds will go to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative and/or the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

This is happening Feb. 11 and 12. The event will be accompanied by live music too.

Recently, the Milwaukee VA opened a newly renovated 'soldiers home'. It's 101 apartments that gives a safe place for veterans to sleep.

