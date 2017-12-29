Wind Chill Advisory issued December 29 at 1:27PM CST expiring December 30 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
SkyWest flight makes emergency landing in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- SkyWest Airlines says a flight from Iowa to Detroit made an emergency landing in Milwaukee after a sudden loss of cabin pressure.
SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow told the Journal Sentinel that the plane carrying 38 passengers and three crew members left Cedar Rapids at about 7 a.m. and landed safely in Milwaukee at about 8 a.m. Thursday.