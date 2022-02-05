Skylight Music Theatre announces Black History Month events

MILWAUKEE — Skylight Music Theatre announced special events taking place all month in celebration of Black History Month.

Skylight is Milwaukee's Equity music theatre company. Below are events you can check out:

"Soul Review" Cabaret

Soul Review is a one-night-only cabaret on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

The show features three of the theatre's performers: Raven Dockery, Shawn Holmes, and Kevin James Sievert. The three will sing on stage with a band at the Studio Theater at the Broadway Theatre center, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Songs performed will be classics by Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Earth Wind and Fire and Stevie Wonder, among others.

“In addition to great tunes and witty banter, your soul is guaranteed to be moved,” said Dockery. The trio will be accompanied by a three-piece band of piano, guitar and percussion led by Paul Sucherman.

Soul Review is a pay-what-you-can, with a suggested $20, the theatre says.

“Forgotten Voices” Filmed Presentation Free in February

The theatre will offer free access during the month of February to the virtual production Forgotten Voices – Unearthing the Roots of American Music.

According to officials, Forgotten Voices was directed and written by Sheri Williams Pannell and music directed and curated by Christie Chiles Twillie in honor of Juneteenth in 2021.

“Forgotten Voices came from our passion, knowledge, and desire to correct misinformation, especially when it comes to the African American experience and music,” said Pannell. In a musical and theatrical journey, Forgotten Voices highlights how musical roots encompass harmonies and rhythms of West Africa, which then became Freedom Songs, Spirituals and Blues, on through Ragtime, Dixieland, Country, Swing, BeBop, Jazz, Gospel, Rock n’ Roll and beyond.

Access to Forgotten Voices is free, but donations are encouraged. Click here to stream on demand.

“Monday Night Dance Break” Classes

Officials say dance classes celebrating Black History Month will be held on Monday, February 21 and Monday, February 28 at 7 p.m. in the Broadway Theatre Center 4th floor rehearsal studio.

Local choreographers, Wanyah Frazier and Christopher Gilbert, will teach the classes.

Monday Night Dance Break classes are a little over an hour and cost $15. You can pay at the door.

To register or for more information contact Amanda Rosmann at AmandaR@skylightmusictheatre.org.

Safety requirements are in effect, including masks while indoors and proof of vaccination or negative Covid test.

