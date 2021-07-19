Watch
Skip the long security lines at the Milwaukee airport with TSA Pre✓

TMJ4 News
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 18:21:04-04

MILWAUKEE — If you travel through Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport, you'll want to hear this. You can get TSA Pre✓ approved which means fewer wait times and faster check-in.

There is an opportunity to get TSA Pre✓ approved coming up. That means you don't have to remove shoes, certain liquids, "light outerwear, or belts when going through TSA security screening. All the airlines serving MKE participate in TSA Pre✓®, including Air Canada, Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, and United," a statement from the airport said.

You can enroll July 26 to Aug. 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m near the Miller Brewery Shop at the airport.

There is an interview process required. Walk-up appointments are available. It costs $85 to enroll in TSA Pre✓.

Go to the airport's website for more information.

