Six tornadoes touch down across southern Wisconsin over the weekend

The National Weather Service confirmed six tornado touchdowns across southern Wisconsin over the weekend.

They ranged in strength from EF0 to EF2.

Here's a list of the tornadoes that have been confirmed:



Janesville — EF2

Williams Bay — EF1

west of Watertown — EF1

Marshall — EF1

east of Delavan — EF1

Grant County — EF0

TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin covered the damaged left behind in Williams Bay. You can read her reporting and see more pictures here.

National Weather Service experts are expected to do more surveying on Monday and more tornadoes may be confirmed then.

