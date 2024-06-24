Watch Now
Six tornadoes touch down across southern Wisconsin over the weekend

They ranged in strength from EF0 to EF2.
Storm damage in Williams Bay
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jun 24, 2024

The National Weather Service confirmed six tornado touchdowns across southern Wisconsin over the weekend.

They ranged in strength from EF0 to EF2.

Here's a list of the tornadoes that have been confirmed:

  • Janesville — EF2
  • Williams Bay — EF1
  • west of Watertown — EF1
  • Marshall — EF1
  • east of Delavan — EF1
  • Grant County — EF0

TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin covered the damaged left behind in Williams Bay. You can read her reporting and see more pictures here.

National Weather Service experts are expected to do more surveying on Monday and more tornadoes may be confirmed then.

