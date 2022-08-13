Six people shot in separate incidents overnight

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating several shootings that happened overnight. A total of six people were shot in five separate incidents, spanning from 10:50 p.m. until 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

Police responded to the first shooting near 34th and Auer shortly before 11 p.m. Officials said when they arrived on the scene they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The second shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near 40th and Villard. Police said a 27-year-old man was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 1:23 a.m., MPD responded to a third shooting near 19th and Capitol. When police arrived, they found a 46-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

About 20 minutes later, at 1:44 a.m., Milwaukee police responded to its fourth shooting overnight near Leon and Hoyt. There, police found two people who had been shot. One was a 23year-old man, and the other was a 30-year-old woman. Both were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

The fifth and final shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. near Sherman and Florist. A 23-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police said they are still investigating all of these incidents, and seeking unknown suspects. If you have information regarding any of these shootings, contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

