Six people injured in four shootings overnight, including one triple shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating four separate shootings that took place Saturday night to early Sunday morning. Six people were injured in total, three of them in a triple shooting.

The triple shooting occurred Saturday night around 11:25 p.m. on the 2300 block of N. 15th Street. Three Milwaukee men, aged 25, 28, and 29, all suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police say the circumstances leading up to the shootings appear to be the result of an argument with a large group of people. They're still searching for an unknown subject.

The second shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. Sunday on the 6200 block of W. Sheridan Avenue. A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman suffered a minor injury. The shooting appears to be the result of a family argument, and police say they have a suspect in custody.

Around 2:48 a.m. on the 3800 block of N. 15th Street, a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot. She suffered a minor injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police are searching for an unknown subject.

Just over 10 minutes later, at 3:01 a.m., a 30-year-old Milwaukee male showed up at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of a fight, and they're searching for two unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information about these shootings is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

