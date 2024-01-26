Six Milwaukee-based chefs named as semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards

MILWAUKEE — Six Milwaukee chefs were named as semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation released the names on Wednesday.

According to a press release, “The James Beard Awards are among the nation’s most prestigious culinary honors. The James Beard Awards honor those who are creating exceptional food, food media content, and better food systems, while demonstrating a commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.”

Chef Gregory León, of Amilinda, was named a semifinalist for the “Outstanding Chef” category. The foundation describes this category as, “a chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals while contributing positively to their broader community.”

Amilinda is located at 315 E. Wisconsin Ave. and serves dishes with flavors of Spain and Portugal.

Five chefs in Milwaukee were named semifinalists for “Best Chef: Midwest.” This category is described as, “chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions, while contributing positively to their broader community.”

Ross Bachhuber and Samuel Ek with Odd Duck in Milwaukee are among the semifinalists. According to the restaurant’s website, Bachhuber is one of the owners of Odd Duck. Ek is the Executive Chef of the small plate establishment, located at 939 S. 2nd St.

Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite from EsterEv can be found on the “Best Chef: Midwest list as well. Their restaurant can be found at 360 E. Erie St. in the Historic Third Ward. According to their website, “Dinner at EsterEv is offered Friday and Saturday.”

Kyle Knall, the Executive Chef and Partner of Birch Restaurant, was named a semifinalist for this prestigious award as well. Birch is located on 459 E. Pleasant St. on the east side of Milwaukee. The restaurant offers “contemporary farm to table American cuisine.”

"Super honored to be included with so many talented people not just across the country, but especially here in Milwaukee,” Knall explained.

Knall said the James Beard Awards are very prestigious.

"My two big mentors who really influenced my life, they both have won numerous awards and its always been something I’ve really held at a high standard. It’s something we always strive for and push for. It just really means the world," Knall said.

Nominees will be announced on April 3rd and winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 10th.

