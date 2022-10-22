Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Six men shot near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac, police seek suspects

The victims' ages range from 17 to 36.
milwaukee police
TMJ4
milwaukee police
Posted at 7:11 AM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 08:11:47-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, their ages are 17, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 36.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

MPD said about 100 bullet casings were found at the scene. Now, they are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving