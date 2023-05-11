Six-foot-tall fences to be installed on the Hoan Bridge

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin transportation officials are hoping to build a chainlink fence along the entire span of the Hoan Bridge, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

On Thursday, officials opened bids for the $3.1 million project which could start this summer.

The BizJournal said the chainlink fences are intended to prevent people from throwing debris off the bridge. That debris could potentially hit buildings or pedestrians below.

“Falling debris could result in worker and pedestrian safety concerns such as people below the bridge getting injured as well as the property being damaged,” an information packet from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. The fences would also "limit access to the railing."

WisDOT received one bid from Pewaukee-based Century Fence Co, BizJournal reported. That bid is for $3.07 million, but WisDOT has not decided yet if it's going to accept the offer and award the contract.

The BizJournal said if WisDOT does accept the bid, the four-month construction process could begin this summer. The construction would result in single-lane closures overnight, but no closures during the day.

Once it's done, there would be about 9,000 feet of chainlink fence lining both sides of the bridge and its major downtown touchdown point at Lincoln Memorial Drive.

