Sister of 23-year-old fatally shot in Milwaukee home near 21st and Wright speaks out

MILWAUKEE — The people police say are responsible for killing six people inside of a home at 21st and Wright remain at large, leaving countless loved ones mourning.

“I just don’t understand. That’s the only thing for me. I don’t understand,” said Praise Goodman.

Goodman said she met her younger brother Caleb Jordan later in life. The two shared fathers and once reconnected, they quickly built a strong bond. That bond lasted for a decade.

“We were always together. We always talked about life. We talked about his life. We talked about how our family is. We always said we loved each other, no matter what," Goodman shared.

Jordan, 23, was one of six victims found inside a home Sunday. He was the youngest of the victims. Police said a welfare check at the house led to the discovery.

“Caleb didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve to go out (like) that,” Goodman said.

Goodman said her brother also dealt with lupus and was fighting to stay alive and to live a full life. She hurts knowing that will not happen because of a senseless crime.

“You’re sick. How could you take somebody’s life like that,” she said. “I don’t know his last moments, but I can only imagine how he was in those last moments, but how can you take somebody away that was so sweet to everybody and so cool to everybody.”

Jordan’s mother started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. Goodman said she is glad she built a bond with her brother. She also hopes the people who took his life, alongside five others, comes to justice.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip