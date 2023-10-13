Watch Now
Sip and Purr Cat Cafe set for new location on Brady Street in early 2024

The address of the new location is yet to be revealed
Posted at 9:41 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 22:41:44-04

MILWAUKEE — Sip and Purr Cat Cafe announced Thursday its new location on Brady Street is set to open in early 2024. The new space will accommodate more people, and most importantly: adoptable cats.

A new address will be announced by Sipp and Purr soon. The current location is on the Lower East Side.

The cafe's mission is to provide new homes to the cats. This particular cafe has cat lounge visits, in which people can sign up for a 30-minute time slot to play with cats; sometimes there are themes accompanied by these visits. The cats are still waiting for your visit.

For more information, check out this post made by the Sip and Purr Cat Cafe official Facebook page.

