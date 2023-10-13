Sip and Purr Cat Cafe set for new location on Brady Street in early 2024

MILWAUKEE — Sip and Purr Cat Cafe announced Thursday its new location on Brady Street is set to open in early 2024. The new space will accommodate more people, and most importantly: adoptable cats.

A new address will be announced by Sipp and Purr soon. The current location is on the Lower East Side.

The cafe's mission is to provide new homes to the cats. This particular cafe has cat lounge visits, in which people can sign up for a 30-minute time slot to play with cats; sometimes there are themes accompanied by these visits. The cats are still waiting for your visit.

For more information, check out this post made by the Sip and Purr Cat Cafe official Facebook page.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip