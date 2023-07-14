Sinkhole closes portion of Hank Aaron State Trail: 'Unsupported void beneath the asphalt'

MILWAUKEE — The Hank Aaron State Trail is closed between 76th and 89th streets after rainwater formed a sinkhole under the trail.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, the sinkhole formed due in turn to recent rains. A sinkhole extends multiple feet below the paved surface, "creating an unsupported void beneath the asphalt layer and posing a safety concern for both trail integrity and trail users."

Part of the trail will need to be excavated and replaced before further use.

The trail is located between Milwaukee’s lakefront and the Waukesha County line. The trail consists of on-street and rail trail segments. About 200,000 cyclists, hikers and walkers use the trail every year, according to the DNR.

Hank Aaron State Trail detours

"Signage for the shortest detour route will be posted at temporary barricading at the 76th St. and 89th St. access points and on the trail ahead of the closure. Additional closure associated with the 70th St. bridge reconstruction is still expected on July 14, July 17 and July 18 between the 68th St. and 72nd St. access points," the DNR said in a statement.

Learn more on their website.

