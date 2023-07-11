Hank Aaron State Trail closure extended due to construction issues

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Hank Aaron State Trail closure at 70th Street bridge has been extended through Tuesday, July 18 due to issues during construction.

According to the City of West Allis, the trail will now be closed Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14, as well as Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18.

The city says, "Bicyclists and pedestrians will be detoured to use South 72nd, West Main and South 68th streets to get around the closure."

The trail is anticipated to be open Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.

