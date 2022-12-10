Watch Now
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead, driver taken into custody

Milwaukee police said a 26-year-old woman was arrested, and a 31-year-old woman was killed
Posted at 8:28 AM, Dec 10, 2022
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — One woman is dead and one has been arrested following a crash early Saturday morning.

Milwaukee police say the crash happened around 3:06 a.m. near 91st and Bradley. The driver had been driving fast when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 31-year-old Madison woman, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver, a 26-year-old Waukesha woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was later arrested.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

If you have any information on this crash, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

