Single mother faces flooding nightmare after housing assistance program is unresponsive

RACINE, Wis. — On Monday, Jaqaijha Oliver reached out to TMJ4 saying her basement was flooded and her water heater was out.

"I cannot use my heat at all because it smells like sewage and feces," she said.

She lives in a housing assistance program in Racine.

"Everything is ruined," Oliver said.

Water stained boxes, soaking wet bags of clothes, and a lingering smell of sewage overwhelm Oliver's basement.

"Being in this environment, I just feel like it's not good," Oliver said.

Oliver's a single mother of four with one on the way. She and her kids have been living in this apartment since November.

Her apartment is through an assisted housing program with HALO Inc, a non-profit in Racine.

"I was in a domestic shelter when I moved back out here. They basically find you housing," Oliver explained.

HALO's website said for permanent supportive housing, it leases from landlords throughout the community.

Oliver's lease lists HALO as the tenant, and it's website said households have a case manager who acts as an intermediary if issues arise.

"So fast forward to February, I noticed that the basement was flooding from the basement sink. That was the first time I noticed it," Oliver said.

She contacted her case manager back in February. Last week, she came down to even more flooding.

"I had baby clothes, my clothes, baby furniture, a crib, a lot of stuff that I lost. I cannot use my heat at all because it smells like sewage and feces," Oliver added.

Oliver then contacted her case manager again.

"I've been trying to reach out to her since last Monday and no response. The one response that I did get was 'I'll call you back.' This was two days ago and she never called me," Oliver said.

TMJ4 tried calling Oliver's case manager, but the phone went straight to voicemail. Then we called HALO's main number. No one answered there either, so TMJ4's Jenna Rae showed up in person.

HALO's director told Rae she wasn't supposed to be there and said she didn't know about Oliver's situation. Rae showed her pictures and videos of the flooding and gave the director Oliver's number.

The director then said she couldn't talk to media.

Since then, Oliver said the director contacted her directly. Initially, Oliver said the director told her they could move her and her family into temporary housing, but now she said she's being told her only option is the homeless shelter.

"They supposed to help you. Like, I'm uncomfortable where I'm supposed to lay my head at," Oliver said.

"How does that make you feel," Rae asked.

"Stressed," she responded.

"What other options do you have right now," Rae asked.

"I don't really have any more options. I'm all out of options," Oliver said.

HALO's director sent TMJ4 a written statement via email. Which in part said "we are unable to confirm if someone is indeed a client of HALO or not without consent."

TMJ4 has verified through Oliver that she is a client of HALO via their own lease and paperwork.

