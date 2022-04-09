Silver Alert: 80-year-old Jackson man last seen in Dane County

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — A Silver Alert was activated Friday night for a Jackson man last seen in Dane County.

Joel Allen Krueger, 80, was last seen in Deerfield around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

Krueger left his home in Jackson shortly before 9 a.m. to go to Slinger for an errand. Contact was last made with Krueger around 3:45 p.m. in Deerfield where he asked for directions to Jackson. He attempted to call home on a bystander's cellphone, but was disconnected after getting the answering machine.

The possible route Krueger could have been given was I-94 to Hwy 26 to Hwy 60.

Krueger is 6'3, 230 pounds, balding with grey hair on the side, and has blue eyes. He has a droopy lower left eyelid.

He was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, and a multi-color flannel shirt with sherpa lining.

Anyone with contact is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 262-335-4411.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip