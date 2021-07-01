Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Mckinley Mathews, 74, of Milwaukee, was last seen on June 30 around 7:30 p.m. at the 2500 block of W. Vine Street.

He is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Mckinley was last seen wearing a green jacket, burgundy t-shirt, blue/gray pajama pants, and black shoes.

He is 5'11" tall, 181 pounds, has a thin to medium build, and has short gray to partially gray hair. He also has a scar near his right eye.

Anyone with information should call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

