'Showing love for the environment': Milwaukee volunteers clean up trails on Earth Day

MILWAUKEE — For 51 years, people have marked April 22 as Earth Day, taking time to celebrate the only planet we have.

Nature co-operated Thursday with a team from the Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee.

They took to the Oak Leaf Trail with buckets and trash cans to clean up the mess left after a long Wisconsin winter.

Delaney Pischotta is a "Big Sister" to Xyianna Doss. They came out to pitch in.

"We go to a lot of parks together, so just showing love for the environment," Delaney said.

Thursday’s clean-up is one of a week full of events hosted by the Urban Ecology Center.

Volunteer coordinator Davita Flowers-Shanklin said we should treat Earth Day like any other holiday on the calendar.

"A lot of people say on Earth Day [that] every day is Earth Day. Which is true, but we definitely want to celebrate Earth Day on Earth Day. It feels like its birthday," she said.

For more information on the Urban Ecology Center and its programs, visit urbanecologycenter.org.

